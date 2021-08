As we approach the upcoming academic year, I want to provide our faculty and staff with a leadership update. For the past year, Sara Bushong, dean of University Libraries, has served in an interim capacity as vice provost for faculty affairs. I appreciate her leadership in implementing the collective bargaining agreement with the BGSU Faculty Association. Her work also contributed to a successful contract extension between BGSU and the BGSU-FA through June 2024. I am pleased to announce that she has agreed to fulfill the role of vice provost for faculty affairs and dean of University Libraries, where she will report directly to the provost and also serve on the President’s Cabinet. I look forward to continuing to work with her in this important position.