Slipknot’s Clown – ‘I’m Not Ever Going to Stop Wearing a Mask, COVID or Not’

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan is a proponent of wearing masks, sharing with Forbes his intent to continue doing so even after the pandemic concludes. As a touring musician who has come in contact with people from all walks of the earth, Clown stated, "I'm not ever going to stop wearing a mask, COVID or not. I've been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world. So when I had to be in the studio, and I was asked to put on a mask, it didn't bother me. It was business as usual."