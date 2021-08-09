Cancel
Slipknot’s Clown – ‘I’m Not Ever Going to Stop Wearing a Mask, COVID or Not’

By Chad Childers
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan is a proponent of wearing masks, sharing with Forbes his intent to continue doing so even after the pandemic concludes. As a touring musician who has come in contact with people from all walks of the earth, Clown stated, "I'm not ever going to stop wearing a mask, COVID or not. I've been in this business 25 years, and people are filthy all over the world. So when I had to be in the studio, and I was asked to put on a mask, it didn't bother me. It was business as usual."

Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

