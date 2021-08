The Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings meet at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 4:00 PM EDT. Both teams will start their first play here for the preseason. The Broncos acquired fourth place last year in the AFC West Division. Denver has a record of 7-9 in 2020 and the team failed to play in the postseason. The Broncos did not make it to the playoffs. The team was not able to improve their 2019 record as they have ended the 2020 season with an ugly result of 5-11.