Josh Giddey limited to 5 minutes in summer league debut due to injury

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey on Sunday was forced to leave his debut game of the Las Vegas Summer League early after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

The Thunder announced at halftime that Giddey would not return to the contest due to a left ankle sprain. He tried to play through the injury but was eventually pulled from the lineup and taken back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Giddey, who was the sixth overall pick, registered just two points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field prior to exiting the 76-72 win over the Detroit Pistons. His lone field goal of the game occurred just seconds into the first quarter.

The Thunder have not released an update on the injury, or if Giddey will play on Wednesday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Certainly, the team will be cautious with the injury and not rush Giddey back into action too soon in Las Vegas.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!