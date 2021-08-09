Cancel
Levelland, TX

South Plains College announces slate of courses for Evening College

By Kelsee Pitman
everythinglubbock.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEVELLAND – South Plains College announces a slate of course offerings for the Evening College beginning Aug. 30, 2021. Evening College courses are designed for students and members of the community to provide the opportunity to take courses that apply to a degree while meeting the needs of students who work or have other daytime obligations. Courses will be available in both face-to-face and hybrid formats.

