Gold continues to fall but recovers from extreme lows overseas

The NASDAQ 100 rallied on Friday again as we continue to see the market go higher, walking along a significant uptrend line that we have been paying attention to for several months now. With this being the case, it looks like we are prepared to go higher given enough time, and I think it is only a matter of time before the buyers come in and overtake the market to reach towards all-time highs. After all, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both have already hit all-time highs. I suspect that it is only a matter of time before the NASDAQ will do the same.