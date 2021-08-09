Cancel
Markets

Gold continues to fall but recovers from extreme lows overseas

By Gary Wagner
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh my mama told me there'll be days like this – Van Morrison. Friday's article was titled "Both gold and silver sustained major technical chart damage in trading today". The major selloff that began on Friday continued as gold trading reopened on Monday morning (Sunday in Hawaii and the mainland) trading to a low of $1677.90, before slightly recovering from that dramatic low closing $68 off of the low. As of 5:04 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active December 2021 Comex contract is currently off by $31.50 and fixed at $1731.60.

