Naperville Central starts fresh after difficult 2021 spring season

Worth noting: Few teams dealt with bigger scheduling headaches than Benet during the spring 2021 season. Unfortunately for the Redwings, they played only three games in an already abbreviated season. ... Junior WR/DE Pierce Walsh brings experience to the football field. Walsh has several college offers from schools in the Mid-American Conference as well as a handful of offers from FCS schools. ... Junior MLB John Weidenbach is also receiving interest from Division I schools. Walsh and Weidenbach were All-Orange division performers in the spring. ... Senior OL/DL Dylan McGivney and Joey Infante provide leadership in the trenches on both sides of the ball. ... The schedule is once again loaded for Benet, which opens the season against Naperville North in nonconference action and will finish Weeks 8 and 9 with Joliet Catholic and Nazareth back-to-back.