Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naperville, IL

Naperville Central starts fresh after difficult 2021 spring season

By Bobby Narang Daily Herald Correspondent
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a dark and gloomy offseason, the Naperville Central football team welcomed a bit of good fortune on Monday morning. As the weather forecast tilted toward a possible rainout of the first official day of high school football practice, the Redhawks remained optimistic about the start of practice. Right before...

football.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
109K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Normal, IL
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Naperville, IL
Football
City
Naperville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#Naperville Central#Ihsa#Hinsdale Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Football: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Green

Worth noting: Few teams dealt with bigger scheduling headaches than Benet during the spring 2021 season. Unfortunately for the Redwings, they played only three games in an already abbreviated season. ... Junior WR/DE Pierce Walsh brings experience to the football field. Walsh has several college offers from schools in the Mid-American Conference as well as a handful of offers from FCS schools. ... Junior MLB John Weidenbach is also receiving interest from Division I schools. Walsh and Weidenbach were All-Orange division performers in the spring. ... Senior OL/DL Dylan McGivney and Joey Infante provide leadership in the trenches on both sides of the ball. ... The schedule is once again loaded for Benet, which opens the season against Naperville North in nonconference action and will finish Weeks 8 and 9 with Joliet Catholic and Nazareth back-to-back.
Lake Zurich, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys cross country: Lake Zurich senior Loftus has lofty goals for this season

Lake Zurich senior boys cross country runner Kevin Loftus has a lot going for himself. Loftus, a co-captain on the team with Danny Burns, is part of a Bears squad that won the North Suburban Conference title and finished seventh at the de facto state meet (COVID-19 canceled the IHSA state meet) a year ago. Loftus is one of three returning all-NSC performers for coach JB Hanson.
Evanston, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Northwestern looks to avoid another drop after finishing 1st

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Pat Fitzgerald insisted things will be different for Northwestern this time. The All-America linebacker who led the Wildcats on a fairytale run to the Rose Bowl in the 1990s and is the program's winningest coach by a wide margin enters his 16th season confident there won't be another first-to-worst crash.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Oakton student-athletes, teams earn NJCAA academic honors

Oakton Community College athletes flexed their muscles in the classroom and on the field during the past academic year. The National Junior College Athletic Association honored 10 student-athletes and two teams for their academic accomplishments during the 2020-2021 season. Those earning a spot on the NJCAA All-Academic First Team earned...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Montero, Ruidiaz each score twice, Sounders rout Timbers 6-2

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal directly off a free kick and the Seattle Sounders went on to beat the rival Portland Timbers 6-2 in a Cascadia Cup match Sunday night. Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero each scored twice to help the Sounders (10-3-6) move into second in...
Iowa StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Linderbaum is centerpiece for Iowa team on 6-game win streak

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The move from defensive line to center pushed Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum out of his comfort zone. You wouldn't know it now. Linderbaum has started all 21 games at center the last two seasons and is considered the top player on a Hawkeyes team that will begin the season on a six-game win streak.
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Sounders score 4 straight goals to beat Timbers 6-2

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Raul Ruidiaz scored the go-ahead goal directly off a free kick and the Seattle Sounders went on to beat the rival Portland Timbers 6-2 in a Cascadia Cup match Sunday night. Ruidiaz and Fredy Montero each scored twice. 'œSix goals is unbelievable. You're not going to lose...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Ruidiaz leads Seattle against FC Dallas after 2-goal outing

Seattle Sounders FC (10-3-6) vs. FC Dallas (5-8-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +126, Seattle +210, Draw +241; over/under is 2.8 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle faces FC Dallas after Raul Ruidiaz totaled two goals against Portland. FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4...
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Nneka Ogwumike returns, helps Sparks beat Fever 75-70

LOS ANGELES -- Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points in her return from a knee injury to help Los Angeles beat the Indiana Fever 75-70 on Sunday night in the Sparks' first game at Staples Center since September 2019. Sidelined 2 1/2 months by a sprained knee, Ogwumike also had seven...
Indiana StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Allen challenges Indiana to stay focused on taking next step

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana coach Tom Allen sees the promise everywhere. Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and hard-hitting safety/linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball have returned from season-ending knee injuries. All-American receiver Ty Fryfogle came back for a fifth season and seven key transfers add to the Hoosiers' improved depth. So Allen has...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Columbus aims to stop 4-game losing streak, plays New York

Columbus Crew (6-7-6) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-9-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -126, Columbus +330, Draw +273; over/under is 2.8 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to end a four-game skid with a win over New York. The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall a season ago while going 5-4-1...
NBAPosted by
Daily Herald

Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

Payton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas looking to take advantage of the opportunity to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished. The second-year point guard was one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas before leaving the team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy