Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears Tackle Situation Strengthened

By Gene Chamberlain
Posted by 
BearDigest
BearDigest
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0Blj_0bMjunng00

The general theme to Matt Nagy's injury reports daily has been it's still early.

As Yogi Berra once warned, "it gets late early."

Still, there was no panic at Halas Hall even with both starting safeties and the first five offensive tackles sidelined, but now the offensive line situation could begin to solidify with announcement Monday tackle Elijah Wilkinson has returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bears announced this along with the return of linebacker Christian Jones and long snapper Pat Scales. Tight end Cole Kmet is the big winner in all of this since he won't need to keep long-snapping.

Only nose tackle Eddie Goldman remains on the COVID-19 list after all four went on it within a day of each other. If any other players who were among 21 players sidelined for injuries, the COVID list or given a "load management" day off by Nagy return, the situation could take a large turn in favor of the Bears.

Nagy has maintained all along, "...it'll all work itself out. I really believe that."

The truth is it really is early even though Tuesday signifies the end of the second week. Last year at this time the Bears hadn't even begun to put on pads yet.

The difference, of course, is other teams then weren't in pads. Now, the injuries are a setback when other teams are healthy.

"But at the same point and time, I think what happens if you start getting into a panic mode there's a lot of other teams that are going through some similar situations and I think it's all about how you handle it," Nagy said.

The Bears merely plugged in offensive linemen far down on the depth chart for several days of practice, guards Alex Bars and Arlington Hambright, and moved forward.

The right guard and right tackle positions will be the only ones in question if Wilkinson is back, although he does not have starting experience at left tackle. Wilkinson is the swing tackle behind Teven Jenkins and Germain Ifedi, who haven't practiced this training camp. Jenkins has a back injury and Ifedi a hip-flexor problem.

For Jones, a return couldn't come soon enough. Since he sat out, the Bears picked up linebacker Alec Ogletree and all he has done is make six interceptions in four practices. Ogletree will have a challenge making the team, though. He hasn't been much of a special teams performer for four years and the Bears need their backup linebackers to be heavily involved in special teams play.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments / 0

BearDigest

BearDigest

Chicago, IL
647
Followers
429
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Matt Nagy reacts to Justin Fields’ impressive Bears debut

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was the star of the show in his team’s 20-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins. Although Fields opened up the game on a sluggish note, he showed glimpses of his promising potential as the game went on, which included anchoring a pair of touchdown drives. Overall, Fields notched one key showing against Miami as he finished 14-20 to go along with 142 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
NFLYardbarker

Bears Taking the Tom Brady Approach at Tackle

There were two offensive portions to Saturday's 20-13 Bears preseason win over the Miami Dolphins and obviously one was the comeback Justin Fields engineered. The way he moved and threw gave Miami fits and it would be easy to see it happening in the regular season against any number of NFL defenses, including even Green Bay.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: Justin Fields shows promise in his preseason debut. But the Chicago Bears are taking no chances — adding tackle Jason Peters to fix the injury-plagued offensive line.

Justin Fields’ preseason debut Saturday had enough promise, intrigue and big plays that it’s clear he will be playing sooner rather later as a rookie for the Chicago Bears. Fields led scoring drives on three consecutive possessions beginning late in the second quarter as the Bears rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat the Miami Dolphins 20-13 on a sunny afternoon at Soldier Field with ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Jason Peters signing a bad omen for Teven Jenkins

In the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday, one major thing was evident: Justin Fields is the real deal. Besides the play of Fields though, another clear takeaway was the fact that the guys playing in front of him were missing some pieces. The Bears’ offensive line didn’t have starters Teven Jenkins, James Daniels or Germain Ifedi.
NFLUSA Today

Bear Necessities: Concerns mounting at offensive tackle for Bears

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Heading into training camp, offensive tackle was a big concern for the Bears. But it was Tuesday when the offensive line concerns really mounted during the team’s first padded practice, with its top three tackles sidelined and offensive guard James Daniels leaving early with a thigh injury.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 4 Players whose stock dropped vs. Dolphins

The first preseason game is in the books for the Chicago Bears. We will have to wait and see how it might affect the roster going forward. Could we see a shift with other players getting more looks? Maybe a complete shift in depth chart positioning happens. Right now, only Matt Nagy and the other positional coaches know what changes will be made.
NFLYardbarker

Bears Can't Seem to Get Past Tackle Trouble

On Saturday, former Bears tackle Jimbo Covert will finally get officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a ceremony after being in the 2020 class. Covert's career was cut short, and it always seemed questionable he might make it to the hall even though he was a member of the NFLs All-Decade Team for the 1980s. A back injury caused his demise.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

First Team's Quick Exit a Bears Concern

They're evaluating film at Halas Hall of the first-team Bears offense. Andy Dalton went on the field with most of the starters for six plays and a penalty. "We stalled early, that was tough," Dalton said. Two series were planned—efficiency was not. "Second drive we had up there, we got...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Matt Nagy: Andy Dalton remains the Bears’ starting QB

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to temper Justin Fields-mania on Monday, reiterating that veteran Andy Dalton remains the team's starting quarterback in Week 1. Nagy's assertion came in the aftermath of Fields' performance Saturday in the Bears' opening preseason win over Miami. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, went 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a touchdown. Fields also rushed five times for 33 yards and a score.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Pushing Andy Dalton for More First-Team Reps

LAKE FOREST -- The Bears might not have an “open” competition at quarterback, but they sure as heck have a competition. You know, because it’s football. And at every position on every team, there’s one player trying to take another player’s starting job. It just so happens in Chicago that...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Packers Quarterback

The New England Patriots struggled to get consistent production at quarterback during the 2020 season leading to one of the worst outcomes of the Bill Belichick era. However, the franchise addressed the position at this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama breakout Mac Jones in the first round. Although there’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy