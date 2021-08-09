Sisolak Picks Former Sen. Yvanna Cancela As Chief Of Staff

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Former state Senator Yvanna Cancela will be return to serve as Gov. Steve Sisolak’s next chief of staff. The governor’s office said Monday that Cancela would replace Michelle White as the highest ranking member of his senior staff starting on Sept. 1. Cancela has worked in Nevada politics since 2010 for some of the state’s most prominent power brokers, including former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and the Culinary Workers Union. She was appointed to a vacant state Senate seat in 2016 and earned a reputation as a progressive within the Democratic caucus for pushing pharmaceutical oversight and tenant protection measures.