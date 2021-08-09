Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Field of Dreams Coming to MLB The Show 21

By Cory Wells on August 9, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball will be hosting a three game series this weekend involving the Yankees and White Sox at the acclaimed Field of Dreams in Iowa. The cornfield where the movie was filmed nearly 30 years ago will be hosting an actual Major League Baseball game and San Diego Studios will be adding the field to MLB The Show 21. Set to release on August 10 for free, but this only looks to be confirmed for PlayStation consoles. You can check out the trailer below and our review of MLB The Show 21 here.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Of Dreams#Yankees#White Sox#Major League Baseball#San Diego Studios#Playstation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Calls For NFL Fan To Be Banned For Life

Like many others, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe video of the fan brawl at last night’s Rams game, and he has some thoughts on it. The fight mostly involved a fan in an Aaron Donald jersey going against one in a Todd Gurley jersey, but a woman in a San Diego Padres hat also played a key role.
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

New Knick Evan Fournier takes shot at Kevin Durant over his hair

Evan Fournier just arrived in New York, but he is already pouring some gasoline on the local Knicks-Nets rivalry. The veteran guard tweeted to his nearly 300,000 followers Monday asking for the best barber in New York City. After a fan made a funny reference to Brooklyn star Kevin Durant, Fournier replied, “He needs a barber too.”
SoccerTMZ.com

Hope Solo Says Rapinoe Would 'Almost Bully' Team Into Kneeling For Anthem

U.S. soccer legend Hope Solo says Megan Rapinoe was so passionate about getting their squad to kneel, she would "almost bully" her teammates into joining the demonstration. The 40-year-old former goalie joined "All of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show" podcast when she was asked about former President Trump's criticism of the "Leftist Maniacs" on Team USA.
MLB247Sports

Former USC pitcher makes MLB debut for Diamondbacks

USC’s legacy in Major League Baseball is unmatched and Tyler Gilbert only added to that Tuesday night. Gilbert became the 118th former USC baseball player to make it to the big leagues when he made his MLB debut with Arizona after being called up by the Diamondbacks. The left-handed reliever...
MLBwashingtonnewsday.com

Chris Davis’ Retirement Contract: The Orioles’ slugger owes $59 million.

Chris Davis’ Contract: Orioles’ Slugger Owed $59 Million In Retirement. Chris Davis will no longer play for the Baltimore Orioles, but he will continue to get compensated as if he had been a part of the team for a long time. After announcing his retirement on Thursday, the MLB slugger is owed tens of millions of dollars.
MLBvgr.com

MLB The Show 21 Field of Dreams Program: Virtual Stadium, Uniforms, and Diamond Reward Revealed

Over three decades ago, an iconic sports movie arrived with Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. Years later, the first regular-season baseball game will take place at a real-life stadium based on the historic movie. In honor of that, there’s also the MLB The Show 21 Field of Dreams program. The baseball simulation game will feature special content including a stadium created based on real-world specs.
MLBtelegraphherald.com

Original owners of Field of Dreams delighted by MLB game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Don and Becky Lansing sold the Field of Dreams in 2012, they believed they were leaving it in the best hands they could have hoped for. The Dyersville baseball diamond and farm, which occupied leading roles in the 1989 movie of the same name, for decades attracted Kevin Costner devotees and those who valued the film’s emphasis on baseball, family and the singular bond between fathers and sons.
MLBPosted by
107.3 KFFM

The Field From ‘Field of Dreams’ Hosts Its First MLB Game Tonight

If you build it, they will come. (It might take them 32 years, but they will come. Listen, they’re busy people. You’ve got to be patient.) In 1989, America was captivated by Field of Dreams, the Kevin Costner movie about a humble Iowa farmer who hears voices telling him to rip down his corn and build a ball field. He does it and magic ensues. The movie quickly became one of the most beloved baseball films in history. The field used for the filming of the movie in Dyersville, Iowa was eventually replaced with another cornfield — but an adjacent farm, also used during the shooting of the movie was maintained as a tourist attraction, and later the entire property was sold. Now, for the first time, the Field of Dreams field will host a Major League Baseball game amongst the hundreds of rows of corn that line the outfield wall.
MLBfastphillysports.com

MLB REVISITS ‘FIELD OF DREAMS’ AND PROVIDES A HOLLYWOOD ENDING!

Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in Hollywood fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. “The fans came to...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets Full Name, Release Date

Motorsport Games have officially announced the full name of its new NASCAR game as the series is getting a reboot. NASCAR 21: Ignition will launch on October 28 and pre-orders begin tomorrow. The initial release is slated for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam, with free upgrades coming down the road for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Players who pre-order the digital versions of the game will receive early access to the game that will be two days prior to release and a Traxion.gg paint scheme.

Comments / 0

Community Policy