Field of Dreams Coming to MLB The Show 21

If you build it, they will come. (It might take them 32 years, but they will come. Listen, they’re busy people. You’ve got to be patient.) In 1989, America was captivated by Field of Dreams, the Kevin Costner movie about a humble Iowa farmer who hears voices telling him to rip down his corn and build a ball field. He does it and magic ensues. The movie quickly became one of the most beloved baseball films in history. The field used for the filming of the movie in Dyersville, Iowa was eventually replaced with another cornfield — but an adjacent farm, also used during the shooting of the movie was maintained as a tourist attraction, and later the entire property was sold. Now, for the first time, the Field of Dreams field will host a Major League Baseball game amongst the hundreds of rows of corn that line the outfield wall.