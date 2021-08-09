JazzTimes 10: Essential Erroll Garner Recordings
In June, the centennial of pianist Erroll Garner came and went with unfortunately little fanfare. And yet during his lifetime—he died in 1977, at the age of 55—the public perceived Garner as being behind only Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington in embodying the jazz tradition. Part of that was simple showmanship: a diminutive man, Garner pointedly sat on a Manhattan phone book during his performances, to the delight of his onlookers. His style was also a flamboyant one, with a robust, orchestral approach that used the entire piano and a signature rhythmic feel that fell between bebop and swing. He was a favorite on television and radio, a jazz celebrity.jazztimes.com
Comments / 0