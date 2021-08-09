JazzTimes 10: Essential Erroll Garner Recordings

For my final day of jazz concertgoing in New York City, I went to two very different venues and performances. The first stop was uptown, for a concert by Kurt Elling with Bill Charlap and his trio, part of the long-running Jazz in July series at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side. About 15 years ago Charlap took over from Dick Hyman as curator of this series, which Hyman founded in 1985 and ran for the next 20 years. Charlap has continued the series’ tradition of emphasizing sophisticated and swinging mainstream jazz. Accordingly, the theme of this particular show was “High Standards,” an obvious double entendre referring to both the high level of musicianship and the choice of repertoire; after all, Elling shares with Charlap an in-depth knowledge of jazz standards and the Great American Songbook. Charlap later told me that he pretty much just asked the vocalist what he wanted to sing for the concert and only offered a suggestion or two, knowing what was already in their respective books. The result was a nice mix of songs by Gershwin, Bernstein, Eddie Jefferson, and even an adaptation of a Ben Webster tune (“Did You Call Her Today?”) by Elling himself.