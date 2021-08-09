Face To Face release new song

Is an album unlike others in the wider synthwave scene. Lollar eschews the brighter and buzzier danceable tropes and instead aims his sights on something altogether more sinister. The album begins with ”Bell, Book and Candle”, an unsettling quasi-intro track with an ominous spoken word passage over layered strings, an industrial-tinged pulsing beat and strained choral vocals that builds to a genuinely horrifying climax before breaking down to something that sounds suspiciously like a digeridoo and a whispered vocal before dying altogether. Immediately afterwards you are thrown headlong into the bludgeoning, gothic sounds of “Bound By The Horror” which includes a Gost vocal performance that is not a million miles away from Marilyn Manson. There is even a synth-based breakdown which is scathing enough as it is, but when the Pyscho-esque string stabs arrive halfway through, just before the black metal vocals creep up from deeper in the mix, the song becomes nightmarish, yet still you will find your head nodding and a malevolent grin spreading across your face.