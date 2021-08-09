Cancel
Face To Face release new song

Punknews.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFace to Face have released a new song. The song is called "Farewell Song" and if off their upcoming album No Way Out But Through due out September 10 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band will be playing in 2021 and 2022. Face to Face released Hold Fast (Acoustic Sessions) in 2018. Check out the song below.

www.punknews.org

Musicupsetmagazine.com

Grayscale have released their new single, 'Babylon (Say It To My Face)'

Grayscale have released their new single 'Babylon (Say It To My Face)'. It's a track from their just-announced third album, 'UMBRA'. The record is set for release on 27th August via Fearless Records. It follows 2019's 'Nella Vita' and 2017 debut 'Adornment'. "'Babylon' was the last song we wrote for...
MusicPunknews.org

Thrice release “Robot Soft Exorcism”

Thrice have released a video for their new song "Robot Soft Exorcism". The visuals were created by Jason Link. The song is off their upcoming album Horizons/East out September 17 via Epitaph Records. They will be touring the US this fall with Touché Amoré and Self Defense Family. Thrice released Palms in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Telethon release “Travelator” lyric video

Telethon have released a lyric video for their new song "Travelator". The song features Amy and Daniel of Future Teens and is off Telethon's upcoming album Swim Out Past the Breakers on August 20 via Take This to Heart Records. Telethon last released Hard Pop in 2019. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Bad Waitress release “Rabbit Hole” video

Bad Waitress have released a music video for their new song "Rabbit Hole". The video was directed by MichaelXCrusty. The song is off their upcoming album No Taste out September 3 via Royal Mountain Records. Bad Waitress released Party Bangers Volume:1 in 2018. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Jail Socks announce new album, tour dates

Jail Socks have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Coming Down and will be out September 3 via Counter Intuitive Records. They have released their first single "Peace of Mind". The band will also be touring the US this November with Homesafe and Arm's Length. Jail Socks released their EP It's Not Forever in 2019. Check out the song, tracklist and tour dates below.
MusicPunknews.org

Rites of Love and Reverence

Is an album unlike others in the wider synthwave scene. Lollar eschews the brighter and buzzier danceable tropes and instead aims his sights on something altogether more sinister. The album begins with ”Bell, Book and Candle”, an unsettling quasi-intro track with an ominous spoken word passage over layered strings, an industrial-tinged pulsing beat and strained choral vocals that builds to a genuinely horrifying climax before breaking down to something that sounds suspiciously like a digeridoo and a whispered vocal before dying altogether. Immediately afterwards you are thrown headlong into the bludgeoning, gothic sounds of “Bound By The Horror” which includes a Gost vocal performance that is not a million miles away from Marilyn Manson. There is even a synth-based breakdown which is scathing enough as it is, but when the Pyscho-esque string stabs arrive halfway through, just before the black metal vocals creep up from deeper in the mix, the song becomes nightmarish, yet still you will find your head nodding and a malevolent grin spreading across your face.
MusicPunknews.org

Sincere Engineer release “Coming In Last” video

Sincere Engineer have released a music video for their new song "Coming In Last". The song is off their upcoming album Bless My Psyche due out September 10 via Hopeless Records. The band will be touring this fall with Hot Mulligan, Prince Daddy and The Hyena, and Super American. Sincere Engineer last released Rhombithian in 2017. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Tegan and Sara recording new album

Tegan And Sara are recording a new album. They've been posting a few brief updates via the twitter over the last few weeks. They most recently stated: "Finished up two weeks of studio time. Pretty excited about what we made so far. Also very tired. Forgot how much energy goes into making an album aka removing your turtle shell and exposing your most vulnerable parts." The band last released Hey, I’m Just Like You in 2019, which was a collection of reworked songs from their teenage years.
MusicPunknews.org

Green Day release “Pollyanna” video

Green Day has released a music video for their song "Pollyanna". The video was directed by Greg Schneider. The single was released in May. Green Day are currently touring the US as part of the Hella Mega Tour along with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The tour will be going to Europe and the UK in 2022. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Grandmas House announce EP, tour dates

Grandmas House have announced that they will be releasing an EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out October 15 via Brace Yourself Records. They have also released a music video for their new song "Golden". The band will be touring the UK this fall. Grandmas House released their single Always Happy/Small Talk earlier this year. Check out the video, tracklist and tour dates below.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

The Replacements to release 'Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash' box set

The Replacements have announced that they will be releasing a box set for the 40th anniversary of their 1981 album Sorry Ma, Forgot to Take Out the Trash . The box set features a remastered version of the album, demo recordings, basement recordings, outtakes, an alternate version of the album called Deliberate Noise, and a live recording of their show on January 23, 1981 at 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis. 67 of the 100 songs are previously unreleased. The box set contains four CDs, one LP, and a book with liner notes from Bob Mehr. The box set will be out October 22 via Rhino. The band have also released a previously unheard studio demo of "I Hate Music". Check out the song and tracklist below.
MusicPunknews.org

Billy Idol announces new EP, releases video

Billy Idol has announced that he will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called The Roadside and will be out September 17 via Dark Horse Records. He has also released a music video for his new song "Bitter Taste". He will be touring the US this summer and fall. Billy Idol released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
MusicPunknews.org

Big D and the Kids Table release “New Day” video

Big D and the Kids Table have released a music video for their song "New Day". THe video was directed by Dan Dobi. The song is off their upcoming album DO YOUR ART out October 22 via SideOneDummy Records. Big D and the Kids Table released Stomp / Stroll in 2013. Check out the video below.
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to the new single from The Slime!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new single from Toronto hardcore punks The Slime! It is called "Death Champs". Drummer Derek Slime, guitarist Robert (Bobby Bones) Pasiak and bassist CD said of the single,. ”Death Champs is our slimiest release to date. Champagne fueled hardcore...
MusicPunknews.org

Hawthorne Heights release “The Rain Just Follows Me” video

Hawthorne Heights have released a music video for their new song "The Rain Just Follows Me". The song is off their album of the same name out September 10 via Pure Noise Records. The band will be touring the US this fall supporting Bayside. Hawthorne Heights released Bad Frequencies in 2018. Check out the video below.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Carcass Shares Animated Video for Rock-Infused New Song “Dance of Ixtab”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, British death metal band, Carcass, have released a new song from their upcoming album Torn Arteries which is slated for release later this year on September 17, 2021. The album was originally scheduled to release last September but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The song, entitled “Dance of Ixtab,” explores a hard rock sound which is different from the band’s previous discography.
Rock MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s anthemic new song ‘Fly Again’

Turnstile have shared another preview of their upcoming new album – listen to the anthemic ‘Fly Again’ below. The song will appear on the hardcore band’s upcoming album ‘Glow On’, which is due to arrive on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. So far, the band have shared the Blood Orange-featuring...
Musiczapgossip.com

Madonna tribute album released on Queen of Pop’s birthday

A Madonna covers album has been released to mark the Queen of Pop’s 62nd birthday (16.08.21). Record label Italians Do It Better, which shares a name with the slogan on the t-shirt the ‘Holiday’ hitmaker wore in the music video for 1986’s ‘Papa Don’t Preach’, asked 19 artists from 10 different countries to record a rendition of their favourite Madonna track for the 20-song tribute compilation.

