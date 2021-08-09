Cancel
Rockford, IL

Who Gets Counted For Herd Immunity? Rockford Doctor Explains.

By Joe Dredge
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 6 days ago
Dr. Dennis Norem made his weekly visit to the show to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the vaccine rollout. For approximately the 30th straight week, Dr. Norem wanted to initially focus on encouraging people to get the vaccine if they have not already. I fully realize that is getting to be a broken record for some people but it remains the safest way out of the pandemic according to literally every medical professional we have ever talked to on the show.

Rockford, IL
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

Dr. Dennis Norem joins the show every Monday morning at 7:05 to give us the latest on the coronavirus, COVID-19, and vaccines. Dr. Norem has been joining us pretty much every week for over a year now. He was explaining things during last spring's lockdown, and he's been guiding us all the way through the pandemic. We learn something new from Dr. Norem every week and this week was no exception.

