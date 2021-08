The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch offers a massive take on the land of Hyrule, with a number of impressive locations to explore. For those that would like to revisit some of these areas without popping in the cartridge, Nassim's Software has created a website (which can be found right here) that allows visitors to use an interactive map inspired by Google Maps' Street View. Clicking on various locations on a map of Hyrule brings up a 360-degree view of that location in the game! This includes notable areas like Hyrule Field, Dueling Peak Stable, Eldin Canyon, and much more.