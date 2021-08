David Neal Brown, son of Dr. Francis Brown and Beulah (Jones) Brown, died on Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and family in Tamworth. Born in Concord on Aug. 11, 1946, he grew up in Henniker, N.H. He was in the Henniker High School class of 1965, and graduated from New England College in 1969. He was a resident of Tamworth, N.H., for most of his adult life.