Obituary: Patricia A. Kozacka

On the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2021, Patricia A. Kozacka answered the call of our loving redeemer with family at her side. Born Sept. 7, 1933, in Medford, Mass., the daughter of Hellen Anderson Lipman and John Ahearn. Patrcia Ann Ahearn was raised for a time by her loving grandparents, Nappy Patricia Maloney Anderson and Anders Anderson. Patricia attended the Mass. General School of Nursing, she worked at Amesbury Hospital for 10 years.