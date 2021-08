You are probably well aware of the things you and your partner disagree about. Little things—the best way to load the dishwasher, which of the restaurants in your neighborhood is the best, whether mayonnaise is disgusting (it is). And maybe some more weighty things—whether you should move to live closer to their parents, what size house you need or can afford, even who they voted for, or the issues that matter to them. After all, that’s what dating is for, and you ended up together.