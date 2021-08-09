I Almost Never Cleaned My Coffee Grinder—Until I Found These Tablets

Pots and pans can have a pretty long shelf life, depending on their style, brand, and how well you take care of them—but odds are you’re stretching that lifespan a little too long. The signs that your cookware is at the end of its life aren’t always as obvious as a broken handle or peeling finish. Although there are several ways to restore your cookware to an almost new condition, sometimes it’s beyond repair. Here are a few signs that your pots and pans are officially on the outs.