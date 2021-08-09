Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, NJ

Camden Mayor Holding ‘Vaccine Parade’ As COVID Numbers Increase In Garden State

By CBS3 Staff
Posted by 
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkPZX_0bMjaSV700

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen plans to hold a parade Tuesday to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot. In addition to regular parade elements, like the Camden High School marching band and a Mr. Softee truck, there will be mobile vaccination vehicles.

According to the mayor’s office, around 59% of adult residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s a 5% increase over the past four weeks.

Those aren’t the only numbers increasing; there has been an uptick in COVID cases as well. As of Saturday, 266 cases in the county are the Delta variant. Around 99% of those who have contracted it are unvaccinated.

Getting more people vaccinated would slow down these numbers.

“My goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. I’ve set a 70% goal of vaccinations. If we can get there we can set a new goal,” Mayor Carstarphen says.

Officials hope the parade will quell some people’s fears and worries over getting the shot.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty in the community regarding these vaccines, and the commissioner board, the county health department, and our partners are hitting the streets every day to correct the misinformation that’s spreading rampantly online and in some social circles,” said County Commissioner Al Dyer in a release about the parade.

All of this to hopefully calm people down when it comes to getting the shot.

“If there are some fears that the community has, I’d like to talk about it,” Mayor Carstarphen says.

The parade starts Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 12:15 p.m., beginning at 1700 South 9th Street.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, NJ
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
Camden, NJ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Camden High School#Covid#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Roswell, NMrdrnews.com

Mayor: City will not require COVID-19 vaccines, masks

City employees will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, nor will masks be required in city facilities, Mayor Dennis Kintigh said at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Kintigh said he discussed the issue with City Manager Joe Neeb and Deputy City Manager Mike Matthews. “This administration is fully...
Polk County, IAKCCI.com

Vaccination numbers for kids increases in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ages 12-19 are seeing the highest increase in vaccination at 4.3% percent, for the week of Aug. 9. More than 1,000 people in that age range were vaccinated. That means more than 41% of people ages 12 to 19 have been partially or fully vaccinated. Doctors...
Public Healthvicksburgnews.com

Mayor Flaggs receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has taken the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was administered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday August 13 in Vicksburg. “I still believe in leading by example,” stated Flaggs. “I took the vaccine this morning and encourage everyone to join Vicksburg’s team and take the vaccine. If I can do it, you can do it, too.”
Camden, NJAtlantic City Press

With a 'vaccine parade,' a few more Camden residents get shots in arms

Allison Steele The Philadelphia Inquirer Camden’s Mount Ephraim Avenue was busy with lunch-hour traffic when police cars turned down the street and blocked off a lane to usher in a makeshift parade. Escorted by a fire engine and an ice cream truck, cheerleaders from Camden High marched along, shaking hot-pink pom-poms and chanting “Let’s get vaccinated!” as store owners and drivers waved and honked.
Harrisburg, PAtherecord-online.com

Gov. Wolf announces ‘vaccine or test’ requirement for certain state employees; Clinton County case number increases by five

HARRISBURG, PA – Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday announced that commonwealth employees in state health care facilities and high-risk congregate care facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 7. Individuals who are not vaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Additionally, beginning September 7, all new external hires in these facilities must be vaccinated before commencing employment.
Sangamon County, ILwmay.com

State, Local COVID Case Numbers Keep Climbing

The rate of new COVID infections statewide continues to grow. State officials reported an additional 16,700 confirmed and probable cases of the virus over the past week. That compares to 11,600 cases during the prior week. Hospitalizations are also climbing, up 33-percent statewide over the past seven days, while the number of patients on ventilators with COVID nearly doubled.

Comments / 2

Community Policy