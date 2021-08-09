Cancel
Lake County, IL

COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths rising in August

By Marni Pyke
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKey COVID-19 metrics including new cases, deaths and patients in the hospital escalated this month compared to late July, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Monday. Hospitalizations rose from an average of 841 COVID-19 patients a day July 25 through July 31 to 1,205 between Aug. 1 and Sunday,...

