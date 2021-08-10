Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

7 Louisiana Men Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges During Operation Home School

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

7 Louisiana Men Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges During Operation Home School. From the Office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Baton Rouge, LA – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry joined federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to announce the success of Operation Home School – a three-day operation to identify and apprehend individuals soliciting minors for sex.

calcasieu.info

Comments / 26

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
625
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Denham Springs, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Mandeville, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Marrero, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sid Gautreaux
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Rape#Child Pornography#Louisiana State Police#Operation Home School#Icac#Louisiana Ellison Travis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

August 11, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Dashia Laurice Fowlkes, 25, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for possession of a Schedule II drug (2x). Eric Christopher Spencer, 43, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug. Kyvon Damarcus Lee, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for production, manufacture, distribution,...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

1 Lake Charles Man Arrested and Another Wanted in Connection with July Vehicle Burglaries

1 Lake Charles Man Arrested and Another Wanted in Connection with July Vehicle Burglaries. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested 1 and are searching for another in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that happened in July 2021. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) detectives said that...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm

Louisiana Parolee Arrested and Convicted After Officer finds Baggies, Scales, Marijuana, and a Firearm. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Sirtajro Tourei Heard, 31, of Shreveport, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 69 months (5 years, 9 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Motorcyclist Killed in I-210 Crash in Lake Charles

Motorcyclist Killed in I-210 Crash in Lake Charles. From Louisiana State Police, Lake Charles, LA – On August 8, 2021, shortly before 11:15 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D were notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 210 near mile marker 12 in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison

Two Louisiana Men Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Federal Prison. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that two North Louisiana men each have been sentenced to 10 years in prison by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Praises New Federal Eviction Moratorium

From the Louisiana Office of the Governor – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards praises the Biden administration’s new, 60-day federal moratorium on evictions in areas of the country ravaged by the Delta variant of COVID-19, a move aimed at protecting hundreds of thousands of renters at risk of facing eviction from their homes during a pandemic. Louisiana is currently experiencing the nation’s highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita, and Governor Edwards stresses that renters and landlords should not wait until the new moratorium expires before applying for assistance from available financial assistance programs throughout the state.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Releases Statement on Impact of COVID-19 Uptick in the State

Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Releases Statement on Impact of COVID-19 Uptick in the State. From the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Baton Rouge, LA – LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack released the following statement regarding the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and the impact it has on Louisiana’s health and economy.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Troopers Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution as Schools Across the State Resume

Louisiana State Troopers Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution as Schools Across the State Resume. As the 2021-22 school year quickly approaches, Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children, and children walking or biking to school. Troopers along with local law enforcement will be patrolling school zones throughout the state, and speeding will not be tolerated while school zone speed limits are in effect. Most school zones have a reduced speed limit from 7:00-9:00 am and 2:00-4:00 pm. However, some zones are marked with slightly different times, and it is the responsibility of motorists to be aware of these speed zones and to reduce their speed accordingly.
Calcasieu Parish, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

​7 Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for Utility Wire Thefts

​7 Arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for Utility Wire Thefts. After an eight-month investigation, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested 7 in connection with utility wire thefts in Southwest Louisiana. During an eight-month investigation starting in December of 2020 up until recently, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Expected to Receive $5.8 Billion from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the state is expected to receive $5.8 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) over the next five years. The act is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. Senator Bill Cassidy was instrumental in securing the funds allocated to the state from the $550 billion bipartisan act.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Health Issues New Guidelines as the State Sees Record COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Louisiana Department of Health Issues New Guidelines as the State Sees Record COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations. From the Louisiana Department of Health, Baton Rouge, LA — Today, July 27, 2021, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Louisiana both hit records, the Louisiana Department of Health and Governor Edwards both urge individuals in Louisiana to take immediate precautions for their own and others’ safety.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine. From the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana – Patrick Senclair Jackson, 46, of Tallulah, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for drug trafficking.

Comments / 26

Community Policy