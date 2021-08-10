7 Louisiana Men Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges During Operation Home School

Louisiana State Troopers Urge Motorists to Exercise Caution as Schools Across the State Resume. As the 2021-22 school year quickly approaches, Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to drive with extra care and be especially aware of school zone speed limits, school buses loading or unloading children, and children walking or biking to school. Troopers along with local law enforcement will be patrolling school zones throughout the state, and speeding will not be tolerated while school zone speed limits are in effect. Most school zones have a reduced speed limit from 7:00-9:00 am and 2:00-4:00 pm. However, some zones are marked with slightly different times, and it is the responsibility of motorists to be aware of these speed zones and to reduce their speed accordingly.