AOC Tells Dana Bash She Thought She Was Going to be Raped and Killed During the Storming of the Capitol

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a preview of an exclusive interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to air on CNN Monday night, the congresswoman explained to Dana Bash the danger she felt she was in on January 6. On that day, supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during Congress’s certification of the...

