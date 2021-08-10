AOC Tells Dana Bash She Thought She Was Going to be Raped and Killed During the Storming of the Capitol

A Washington, D.C., police officer who was beaten unconscious during the Capitol riot shared a voicemail from a supporter of Donald Trump wishing him death Tuesday night. Speaking to Don Lemon on CNN, Michael Fanone played harrowing audio he said he had received while testifying on Capitol Hill earlier that day about Jan. 6. The caller said, “You’re so full of s--t, you little f---ot f--ker. You’re a little p---y… You’re a lying f--k… How about all the scummy Black f--king scum destroying our cities and burning them… I wish they would have killed all you scumbags, ‘cause you people are scum. They stole the election from Trump… Too bad they didn’t beat the s--t out of you more.” Fanone responded, “This is what happens to tell the truth in Trump’s America.” Fanone, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the attacks on him during the attempted insurrection, has advocated for investigations into the events of Jan. 6 since it happened and has met with stone-faced Republican opposition. He shared the voicemail the same night as Fox News’ Tucker Carlson scoffed at the officer’s testimony from the safety of his studio, joking that Fanone was a cynical political ploy and literally laughing at him.