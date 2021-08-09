Welcome to the 2021-22 Year at North Lake School

As we enjoy the final days of summer and sunshine, we also prepare for another wonderful year of school at North Lake! “Back to school” time is always an exciting time!. Registration for students new to North Lake School District is August 23 and 24 from 9 AM-3 PM at the school. You need to bring your student’s birth certificate for proof of age, and immunization records if you have them. Returning students may register online. If you have questions, please contact Janet Waldron at 541-576-2121.