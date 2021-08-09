Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 300 - 2021 Illini Position Preview: Wide receivers
Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner discuss expectations for a revamped Illinois football wide receiver room. The guys discuss what Brian Hightower and Donny Navarro bring as veterans, how Casey Washington's return from the transfer portal improves the group and what Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong adds to the mix. Then the guys dive into what to expect from converted quarterback and former Top247 prospect Isaiah Williams and how he could change the offense. The guys wrap up by discussing Marquez Beason, freshman Pat Bryant and four Class of 2022 wide receiver commits and the long-term future of what has been a position of weakness for Illinois.
