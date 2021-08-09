Blue Devils Open Preseason Practice Monday
DURHAM, N.C. - The 2021 Duke volleyball team kicked off the program's 51st season on Monday. Entering her 23rd season at the helm of the program, head coach Jolene Nagel returns 11 letterwinners from this past season's squad, including All-ACC selections Mackenzie Cole, Ade Owokoniran and Payton Schwantz, in addition to five newcomers. During her Duke tenure, Nagel has led the Blue Devils to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and 14 seasons with 20 or more victories.goduke.com
