Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Still Can’t Tell When Wife Caroline Is Pranking Him: ‘It’s Open Season’

By Adison Haager
Posted by 
Q985
Q985
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 14 years of marriage, Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, don’t take life too seriously. If you follow either one of them on social media, you know one of the ways they like to have a good laugh is through their extreme pranks on one another. So, you’d think after over a decade of living under the same roof they’d be able to catch on when the other party is about to prank, right? Well ... not really, the singer explains.

q985online.com

Comments / 0

Q985

Q985

Rockford, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Open Season#Pranks#Turks#Caicos#People#Polish#Taste Of Country#My Dirt Road Diary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfroggyweb.com

Luke Bryan, Singer, Husband, Pilot??

There’s always been one thing I don’t think I could ever try, flying. I’ve BEEN flown before, but taking controls is another story. Well, it’s something Luke Bryan wanted to try! His mom LeClaire shared a clip of herself and Luke’s wife Caroline sitting in a chopper ready for takeoff, and in the background you hear Luke say, “About 15 seconds ’til we got air.” The caption says, “My first helicopter ride. Luke’s flying us. Real pilot also here. Damn, I shoulda went shopping.” Would you be brave enough to try flying yourself?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

See the Sweet Family Throwback Pics! All of Luke Bryan's Ups and Downs, Triumphs and Family Tragedies Are Revealed in My Dirt Road Diary

Luke Bryan has suffered a great deal of loss in his life: his brother was killed in a car crash, his sister died suddenly of an undiagnosed issue and his brother-in-law passed after an illness. They were all three much too young, but it is their deaths and how Bryan dealt with the tragedies that has helped make him the man he is today.
Celebrities1027coyotecountry.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Celebrate ‘Tater Tot’s’ 11th Birthday

Luke Bryan’s youngest song Tate, whose nickname is “Tater Tot,” recently celebrated his 11th birthday, and mom and dad were front and center in the celebration doing some fishing and bowling. Luke posted to Instagram yesterday (8/11) a photo of Tate holding up a fish. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Tot....
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Leslie Makes a Cameo in Luke Bryan’s Documentary

My job in radio has provided me with some incredible experiences. I have taken rides in Monster Trucks, sat in the middle of a rodeo ring, fed a rhino with my bare hands, and met country artists that most people only dream of actually meeting. I've met and hugged, because I'm a hugger, Billy Currington, Jake Owen, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Justin Moore, Reba, Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Sugarland, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and more, but one of my most memorable moments came when I first met Luke Bryan.
CelebritiesPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Luke Bryan Can’t Wait for His Sons to Hear His Late Brother’s Voice in New ‘My Dirt Road Diary’ Docuseries

Luke Bryan's music career has been filled with exuberant moments, but the singer’s story is also laced with heartbreaking loss and grief. Among those tragic, life-altering moments is the death of Bryan's older brother, Chris, in 1996. A then-19-year-old Bryan had his eyes set on Nashville, and was planning to make the move from Leesburg, Ga.; however, when Chris died at the age of 26 in a car accident, his younger brother shelved his plans to stay near his family.
TV Showsnowdecatur.com

Luke Bryan Returns To ‘American Idol’ For Fifth Season

Luke Bryan returns to the judge's table of American Idol for his fifth consecutive season on ABC. He will again be joined by fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest. Season five auditions will kick off Friday (Aug. 6th) in Georgia, North Carolina, and...
TV & Videoscatcountry96.com

Luke Bryan’s My Dirt Road Diary – Streaming Now on IMDb

Now available on IMDb TV is My Dirt Road Diary – the 5-part docuseries about Luke Bryan‘s life and career. Fans will get to witness Luke’s rise to fame through original home videos, interviews, and incredibly personal footage. While fans will discover new elements of Luke’s life and career, he...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary' Drops Sneak Peek: Caroline Reveals This Husband's Body Part Caught Her Attention

In one exclusive peek of Luke Bryan's docuseries, he and his wife, Caroline Bryan, talk about their first encounter. Fans won't believe what Caroline first noticed about Luke. For Luke, it was a case of 'love at first sight!' From the minute he met Caroline, Luke Bryan felt they were destined to be together. For Caroline however, the first thing she noticed was not what most girls noticed with their first meetup with their potential boyfriends.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Speaks Out About His Siblings’ Deaths, Says It Still Causes Him ‘Anxiety’

Country music good guy Luke Bryan often wears a smile and expresses gratitude about his career. As one of the industry’s most successful stars, he’s got a lot to be thankful for. But the “One Margarita” singer recently shared a more intimate side of his life. In a recent interview, he spoke about his late siblings, admitting their deaths are cause for anxiety, years later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy