Me too, Lupe: Part II

Horses were something that he understood but flying machines were not normal for him. Ole Rusty Red watched Ole Johnny Mudd curiously as he knelt down on the ground with his hands folded before getting on board the airplane. Ole Johnny Mudd was praying silently, asking for safety whenever he would be in lifted up into the air and carried by the mechanical bird. Ole Rusty Red had never seen anyone praying for air safety, so he just bowed his head and remained silent. He loaded some bags of dry ice into his seat and climbed on board. He turned on the propeller, shouted “contact” and off they flew into the sky!