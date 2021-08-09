Hays County reports 2 new COVID-19 fatalities, 317 new cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reports two new COVID-related fatalities, 317 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 258 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 21,864, total active cases to 1,820 and recoveries to 19,765. There have been a total of 279 COVID-19-related fatalities in the county since the start of the pandemic. The county reports the total active cases in the past 21 days is 2,333.