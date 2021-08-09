Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mother Any of His Money After She Said Something Mean About His Writing

Some experiences in life are so wild, merely speaking of their existence is a delight. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith, a writer on films such as The Revenant and The Midnight Sky, has one of those stories of his own to tell-- as his work on Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie left him with a lot of gems to recount. And one of them happens to be the time that Tarantino acted out gangster scenes from the script, which according to Smith, is just as fun as it sounds.