Quentin Tarantino Vowed Never to Give His Mother Any of His Money After She Said Something Mean About His Writing

By Matt Singer
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 6 days ago
Be careful what you say to your kids. They remember. They learn. And sometimes, they hold grudges. Case in point: Writer/director Quentin Tarantino. For decades, Tarantino has been one of the most acclaimed and successful auteurs in all of Hollywood. He’s made millions and millions of dollars. And he’s never shared any of it with his mother. Why? Because when he was very little, she said some unkind stuff about his writing, and he never forgot.

Quentin Tarantino says he kept a promise he made during a fight with his mother years ago to never give her a penny of his filmmaking fortune. The 58-year-old "Pulp Fiction" director appeared on "The Moment" podcast where he told host, "Billions" actor Brian Koppelman," about the time his mother discouraged his writing and filmmaking career when he was about 12 years old.

