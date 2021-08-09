Broncos’ rookie roster longshots to watch during training camp, preseason games

To kick off their preseason slate, the Broncos are in Minnesota to face the Vikings after a series of joint practices. While the extent of the work each team's starters will receive is uncertain, the team and fans alike will be able to get a look at the quarterback competition in real game action for the first time. Head Coach Vic Fangio said incumbent starter Drew Lock will get the starting nod vs. Minnesota, while Teddy Bridgewater will get those honors next week vs. Seattle. The Vikings' defense is led by a crew of players with Pro Bowl selections to their names, including safety Harrison Smith, linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and defensive end Danielle Hunter — and they added NFL 2010s All-Decade Team cornerback Patrick Peterson to the team this offseason. That squad should give Lock a good test, though the team may choose to rest some of players. It will also be worth watching wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in his first game action since his rookie season; he's consistently been explosive and tough to cover throughout training camp.