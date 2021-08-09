Letter to the editor: Reopen scenic roads for those with disabilities

If the county is now concerned with how people with disabilities can enjoy the mountains, why not look at reopening roads that have been closed to motor vehicles. I’m thinking about Baldy Road and Sallie Barber, since they are close to where I live. These were mining roads for 100-plus years, but some of our guests who can no longer hike or bike them might enjoy the views, too. As an added bonus, Sallie Barber could be used as a wildfire escape route. I might add that those trails that are double use for biking and hiking should post signs reminding people that hikers have the right of way.