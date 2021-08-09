Griffin re-signs with Nets after reviving career in Brooklyn

NBA Summer League has seen a lot of players play well this season, but who are some of the best surprises?. 1.) LiAngelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets): The already very famous middle Ball brother has never gotten the same NBA attention as LaMelo or Lonzo, but he has shown that he can play in four games with the Charlotte Hornets. He's only played 16.3 minutes per game but is still putting up 10.5 points (second on the team) and 1.5 steals per game while also shooting over 41% from the three-point range. Maybe, he's finally earned the respect of the basketball world, and could get a chance to make a 15-man roster.