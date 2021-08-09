Griffin re-signs with Nets after reviving career in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed veteran big man Blake Griffin, who revived his career as part of the supporting cast for Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Brooklyn announced the signing on Monday without disclosing contract terms. Griffin signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8. He averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26 games. Griffin also started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He made 14 of 36 from 3-point range in the postseason.www.wcn247.com
