No relief pitcher accumulated more Wins Above Replacement in the shortened 2020 than Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Devin Williams, the eventual National League Rookie of the Year. He posted a ridiculous 0.33 ERA and struck out 53 of the 100 hitters he faced, and this is why so many fantasy baseball managers invested in 2021 drafts. They probably knew he could not repeat these feats, and a big save total was hardly likely, but they drafted him anyway.