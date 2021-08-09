Heath Named To Play In Prestigious Curtis Cup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Florida State sophomore Charlotte Heath, who earned All-American Honorable Mention and All-ACC honors in her first season as a Seminole, is one of eight players who have been named to the Great Britain and Ireland team for the 2021 Curtis Cup. The GB&I team will face the United States team in the 41st Curtis Cup Match at Conway, Wales, August 26-28. Heath, who earned four top-10 finishes in her first season as a Seminole, makes her Curtis Cup debut in 2021. Following a stellar freshman season as a Seminole, she is enjoying a very successful summer season in Europe. She finished fourth at the 2021 Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship and was a member of the victorious teams from England at the 2021 European Ladies’ Team Championship and 2021 Home Internationals.