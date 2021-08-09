CSU Study: Masks, Handwashing Protected Workers Before Vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared a study, of COVID-19 infections in Kentucky among people who were previously infected with SAR-CoV-2, which shows unvaccinated individuals are more than twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus. These data further indicate that COVID-19 vaccines offer better protection than natural immunity alone and that vaccines, even after prior infection, help prevent reinfections.