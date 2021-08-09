Cancel
CSU Study: Masks, Handwashing Protected Workers Before Vaccinations

By Shelby
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 7 days ago
This just in: Handwashing works. OK, so we already knew that (hopefully). But just as things started to look up, the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus started causing some concern, even for those fully vaccinated. Here to put you at ease is a study from Colorado State University that proved wearing a mask and washing hands properly offered great protection for essential workers before there was a vaccine.

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

