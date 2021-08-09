Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Dada Salon Shows Off “Curtain Bangs” Hair Trend

By Tannya Joaquin
KHON2
 6 days ago

Honolulu (KHON2) – Dada Spa, Salon & Café Dada showed off the hot hair trend of the summer called "curtain bangs" that has been made popular with stars like Jennifer Lopez. Dada Owner/Founder Richie Miao showed us how to get the look that's also known as "fringes.". "Many people are...

Jennifer Lopez
CelebritiesIn Style

Halle Berry Celebrated Her 55th Birthday with Natural Hair and Little-To-No Makeup

In honor of her 55th birthday, Halle Berry is celebrating her natural beauty. On Saturday, the actress turned another year older, and shared a video of herself looking absolutely ageless on Instagram. In the clip, Berry wore hardly any makeup and her hair down in natural curls while riding in the car with the window open. With the breeze blowing in her face, Halle's boyfriend Van Hunt's rendition of The Platter's "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes" played in the background.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Shows Off Her Fresh Look: ‘New Hair, Same Me’

Former Counting On star Joy-Anna Forsyth decided it’s time for a new look! The Duggar daughter took a trip to Tennessee to visit her best friend, Carlin Bates (Bringing Up Bates) for a couple of days. The Bates and Duggar families have been friends for years, but these two are especially close. Since Joy-Anna lives in Arkansas, they don’t see each other too often, but they still get together whenever they can.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez ditched her hair extensions in natural selfie

Now, let's be clear, this is not the first time Jennifer Lopez has experimented with her hair. Over the past few months, we've seen her rock stunning natural curls, a blunt curtain fringe and XXL hair extensions... Is it any wonder she's our go-to A-lister for hair inspo?. Seriously, you...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

5 hair salons in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Whether you want a simple trim, conventional color, or some vibrant balayage, Phoenix's hair salons are at your service. After a visit to one of Phoenix's hair salons, you'll come out feeling fresh and new.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Grays In Hair Journey Update On IG

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Tia Mowry is glowing in her 40’s and the Quick Fix cookbook author is showing no shame in her game about having a few silver hairs. The beloved actress took to Instagram, on Wednesday, where she wowed fans with a stunning natural look, and her glistening grey hair front and center.
CelebritiesNYLON

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts a New Fall Haircut

Out of all the Kardashians, Kourtney would be voted least likely to change up her hair. Usually rocking long, straight, and silky raven locks, she made a big change over the weekend. On Saturday, the Poosh founder posted a series of mirror selfies with a wavy, french-girl lob. The new...
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

Proof the Olympic Village Has Everything: There's a Free Hair and Nail Salon For Athletes

With the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo well underway, TikTok is being flooded with videos from athletes talking about everything from infamous cardboard beds to the free swag competitors get. Another topic that's getting a lot of attention this year is the Olympic Village and the many stores and attractions it contains. Unbeknownst to viewers tuning in from home, it has everything the athletes could possibly need during their stay, including a post office, multiple gyms, souvenir shops, and a full-service hair and nail salon.
Hair CareRefinery29

Why “Effortless French-Girl Hair” Is Trending In L.A. Right Now

Before summer segues into fall, hair "trends" are relatively nondescript, with many people waiting for September to schedule a salon appointment and relying on topknots to survive the heat in the meantime. But if you're already thinking about chopping off dry, humidity-frazzled flyaways, you might be meditating on what's "in style," or will be soon.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

23 Best Fall Hair Colors and Trends to Bring to Your Colorist This Season

There’s something about the shifting of the seasons, the changing of the leaves, and switching of the Starbucks drink menu that makes me want to completely overhaul my life each fall. But since I’m not quite spontaneous enough to make any major changes (translation: I’m boring and fine with that), I’ll settle for some nice, trendy fall hair colors to make me feel like a whole new person instead. And for me, it doesn't have to be anything wild (reminder: I'm boring). Trust me, even just a few highlights or a gloss can give you a whole new vibe, so if you, too, feel like your life needs something new and exciting, try swapping your beachy summer hair for a cozier fall shade. With help from Stephanie Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon, we give you 23 classic fall colors plus trendy hair shades for 2021 to choose from below.
Hair Caredetroitfashionnews.com

What to Know Before Coloring Your Hair at the Salon

What to Know Before Coloring Your Hair at the Salon. Fashion hair color trends are all the rage in 2021. You can’t go a day without seeing a perfect pink pixie or blue balayage blow-out on Instagram. It may have you wondering, could I achieve this perfection? People online make it look effortless. Organize yourself with what to know before coloring your hair at the salon.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Cool for the Summer in a Printed Bandeau, Dress Shirt & Flowing Pants Set With 6-Inch Heels

Jennifer Lopez tackled summer heat with ease this weekend at the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles. The “Hustlers” actress went bold in a printed three-piece set as she attended the star-studded event with her daughter Emme on Sunday. Lopez’s ensemble featured a coordinating bandeau, unbuttoned dress shirt and flowing low-rise pants for a streamlined patterned look. The singer accessorized further with her signature oversize sunglasses and mega hoops along with her new favorite Ben necklace for beau Ben Affleck. To elevate the outfit, J-Lo reached new heights with her choice of footwear. Never one to stray away from...
Hair Carearlnow.com

Mother-Daughter Duo Open Hair Play Salon in Shirlington

Back in mid-July, mother-daughter duo Naoual Benjelloun and Soukayna Sara Sehnouni unveiled Hair Play Salon, a new hair salon in the heart of Shirlington. The endeavor made sense. Naoual has been doing hair since 1995, and Soukayna was always close by, watching her mom at work. She started doing her friends’ hair at 15.

