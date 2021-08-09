Dada Salon Shows Off “Curtain Bangs” Hair Trend

There’s something about the shifting of the seasons, the changing of the leaves, and switching of the Starbucks drink menu that makes me want to completely overhaul my life each fall. But since I’m not quite spontaneous enough to make any major changes (translation: I’m boring and fine with that), I’ll settle for some nice, trendy fall hair colors to make me feel like a whole new person instead. And for me, it doesn't have to be anything wild (reminder: I'm boring). Trust me, even just a few highlights or a gloss can give you a whole new vibe, so if you, too, feel like your life needs something new and exciting, try swapping your beachy summer hair for a cozier fall shade. With help from Stephanie Brown, master colorist at IGK Salon, we give you 23 classic fall colors plus trendy hair shades for 2021 to choose from below.