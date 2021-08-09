Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Eddie Nuñez Named Third-Ever Winner of Mountain West Commissioner’s Award

By Frank Mercogliano
golobos.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eddie Nuñez, who guided the University of New Mexico Athletic Department through COVID challenges not faced by any other Division I institution, was named the winner of the 2020-21 Mountain West Commissioner’s Award. This marks just the third time the honor has ever been awarded in the 21-year history of the league, making it the highest of honors. It is also the first time anyone has been named a Commissioner’s Award recipient since 2007.

