Eddie Nuñez Named Third-Ever Winner of Mountain West Commissioner’s Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eddie Nuñez, who guided the University of New Mexico Athletic Department through COVID challenges not faced by any other Division I institution, was named the winner of the 2020-21 Mountain West Commissioner’s Award. This marks just the third time the honor has ever been awarded in the 21-year history of the league, making it the highest of honors. It is also the first time anyone has been named a Commissioner’s Award recipient since 2007.