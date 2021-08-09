'Doctors' use scientific tools to mend museum's artworks

Science and art were tangled up together for Todd Gilens, M.L.A. ’02, ever since the childhood afternoons he spent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. “My father had an office nearby,” Gilens recalls, “and we would go meet him for lunch and walk through the galleries,” which were hung with paintings by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning—“all these 1960s masterpieces.” But he was even more drawn to the “pools of shiny black” just outside the museum: the La Brea Tar Pits, containing the fossils of prehistoric animals that had fallen in and died there, eons ago. “They had these replicas of a woolly mammoth and a saber-toothed tiger and a giant ground sloth,” he says. “The visit to the art museum always meant climbing on these concrete animals.” A kind of synthesis took hold, “of art and science as both an interior and an exterior experience.”