Museums

'Doctors' use scientific tools to mend museum's artworks

By Andrea Sachs
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conservators at the Smithsonian American Art Museum are called "art doctors." They use some of the same equipment as physicians, often wear white lab coats and care for the injured. However, unlike regular doctors, their patients never squirm or say "ouch." "We X-ray art to see how it's made...

Entertainment
Visual Art
Museums
Sculpture
Arts
Museums

It’s time to stop using the word ‘museum’ to describe pop-up museums

The definition of “museum” has remained relatively stable over the years. The concept originated more than 2,500 years ago in Babylon, when wealthy individuals displayed their private collections of art and artifacts in special galleries. Even in 500 BCE, humans were eager to immerse themselves in a past and culture they wanted to understand. Since then, museums have largely continued to be sanctuaries of human curiosity (though for much of recent history they’ve also been the home of artifacts stolen through colonialism). Any true sense of sentimentality and elevation, however, ended with pop-up museums.
Visual Art

A Landscape Architect's Outdoor Artwork

Science and art were tangled up together for Todd Gilens, M.L.A. ’02, ever since the childhood afternoons he spent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. “My father had an office nearby,” Gilens recalls, “and we would go meet him for lunch and walk through the galleries,” which were hung with paintings by Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning—“all these 1960s masterpieces.” But he was even more drawn to the “pools of shiny black” just outside the museum: the La Brea Tar Pits, containing the fossils of prehistoric animals that had fallen in and died there, eons ago. “They had these replicas of a woolly mammoth and a saber-toothed tiger and a giant ground sloth,” he says. “The visit to the art museum always meant climbing on these concrete animals.” A kind of synthesis took hold, “of art and science as both an interior and an exterior experience.”
Mebane, NC

Artwork that mystifies: local artist's collection on display at the MACC

“Mystic Art,” a collection of artworks by Graham artist Mary Sue Schier, is on display and for sale at the Mebane Arts and Community Center (MACC) until September 12. Schier’s works on exhibit at MACC are examples of acrylic fluid art, which involves pouring acrylic paint, which tends to have more liquidity than traditional acrylic paint, onto a canvas to create a work of art.
Lincoln, NE

Engaging Environmental Justice through Art Objects

How might art objects generate nuanced conversations about ecological devastation and environmental justice? This interactive workshop invites STEM, social sciences, humanities, and arts faculty to broaden class discussion strategies by looking at ecology and sustainability through the lens of photography, sculpture, printmaking, and other art forms. This approach will help educators move beyond the strictly quantitative aspects of Environmental Studies, and into the terrain of Environmental Justice – that is, which populations and regions are disproportionately affected by waste streams and other aspects of climate collapse.
Brevard, NC

Connestee Falls Realty Currently Exhibiting Cindy Rehm's Artwork

Connestee Falls Realty in downtown Brevard has announced its newest art exhibition will feature the artwork of Cindy Rehm. The exhibition is on view through October. Rehm is a lifelong art educator, art advocate and artist. As an artist, she is primarily known for her joyful paintings, where she explores...
Visual Art

Art Attack: KCAI’s Raechell Smith Picks Her Favorite Artwork

Whether it’s a painting, photograph, or hand-painted ceramic tchotchke from your Aunt Bessie, most everyone has one piece of art that truly resonates with them. We’re putting out the call to ask, “What’s your favorite piece of art?”. Up next, Raechell Smith, director and curator of the H&R Block Artspace...
Keene, NH

Keene Public Library hosting children's artwork from Russian school

The Keene Public Library is hosting an exhibit of drawings from Children’s Art School No. 1 in Kazan, Russia, called “The Peace In The World.”. The exhibit features 14 pieces of artwork from students age 11 to 15 under Natalia Nikolaevna. Located in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, the school was established in 1940. The school has nine classrooms and a variety of pre-professional programs in the fine arts.
Visual Art

TeamLab's new artwork explodes with colour at Marina Bay Sands this August

The long National Day weekend is approaching – and we've got just the right activity for you. Tokyo-based art collective teamLab, the same geniuses behind Future World at ArtScience Museum, has just given us a sneaky preview of a special seasonal artwork to celebrate Singapore's 56th birthday. For the uninitiated,...
Design

Dior and Peter Doig’s painterly vision of contemporary craftsmanship

In Peter Doig’s Two Trees (2017), an impressionistic, dreamlike depiction of three men silhouetted against a moonlit sea, the colourful diamond patterns, camouflage details and citrus shades of their clothing have an intense tactility. The 12ft-wide painting, idiosyncratically ambiguous in its setting, seems to hold secrets within its rich brushstrokes. The figure on the right carries a silver video camera, appearing to film the other two men, who stand next to two twisted, moss-dappled trees. For A/W21, Dior menswear artistic director Kim Jones brought a sartorially-inclined lens to Doig’s oeuvre, zooming in on the bodies in the Scottish-born, Trinidad-based artist’s paintings, which draw from a wide range of photographic and artistic references (boldly hued hockey players, spectral Napoleonic soldiers, fiery lions, and figures that nod to Rousseau and Cézanne), and transposing their silhouettes onto the catwalk.
Gillette, WY

Huge electric guitar art project taking shape in Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Laid out across the large floor space inside of the Area 59 workshop — and taking up a lot of it — was about 22 feet of giant guitar. Designed and mapped out in paper, its blueprint stretches across the middle of the work space floor, right beside a black steel plate cut into the body of a warlock-styled electric guitar. The guitar’s jagged edges shoot out of each of its corners, similar to what one might expect Metallica to riff on, but exponentially larger.
Music

50 popular songs in the public domain

Stacker compiled a list of 50 of the most listened to songs in the Public Domain, chosen from the Public Domain's list of the 698 most popular songs within.

