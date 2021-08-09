One Longview Chick-fil-A Location Has Temporarily Closed Their Dining Room

I can't believe there is still a functioning number that you can call to get the time and temperature. What lead to this discovery was several of us were talking about a few articles I've written over the past few weeks. One was what Tyler looked like a decade ago as compared to today and another was what restaurants used to be in Tyler and Longview that we would like to see make a come back. That lead to others bringing up older things about Tyler and one was the phone number that you could call to get the time and temperature.