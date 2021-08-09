Horseshoe Lake Findings from NEORSD

Regarding a replacement for the obelisk on the Plaza, I recommend an idea that might be less contentious and more historically characteristic: Build nothing. Remove all traces of the existing pedestal, planters, walls and fencing, and level the pavement to match the rest of the surrounding area. Maybe add an embedded plaque acknowledging Tewa ancestral lands. A traditional approach to plaza design, an open plaza is meant to be a place for people and their activities, and any permanent structure in the center colonizes or claims the space that belongs to us all. (The historic obelisk might be restored and placed off-center somewhere.) Many of the original plazas in the Americas have open spaces in their centers, as did Santa Fe’s for its first 257 years. Far from being negative, open space allows for anything to happen, space for people to gather, circulate, dance, demonstrate or celebrate.