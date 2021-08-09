Cancel
Horseshoe Lake Findings from NEORSD

clevelandheights.com
 6 days ago

This meeting will be held jointly with the Shaker Heights City Council with special guests from the Northeast Regional Sewer District to further discuss the future of Horseshoe Lake and the corresponding dams. The meeting will be held at the Cleveland Heights Community Center and will be open to the public.

www.clevelandheights.com

