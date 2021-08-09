Oregon hospitals continue to struggle with finances and capacity concerns
Apprise Health Insights, a subsidiary of the Oregon Associations of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS), released their Q1 2021 Utilization and Financial Analysis last Friday, detailing hospital finances and capacity in the first quarter of 2021. The data showed current hospital capacity is worse than at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, dropping operating margins, and lower net patient revenue.stateofreform.com
