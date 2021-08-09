Cancel
Cuomo accuser details groping allegations against governor

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Commisso alleges New York Governor Andrew Cuomo groped her last year. Commisso, known as "Executive Assistant #1" in a damning report detailing numerous allegations against Cuomo, is speaking publicly for the first time. Jericka Duncan reports.

#Groping
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ex-gov George Pataki reflects on Cuomo: Beware a comeback

There’s nothing to stop Andrew Cuomo from making a comeback, warned former New York Gov. George Pataki. “It’s certainly possible he runs again,” Pataki, 76, told The Post by phone from his home in Garrison, New York. “I hope he has the good sense not to do it, but Anthony Weiner came back and ran for mayor.”
CBS News

Transcript: New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on "Face the Nation," August 15, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul that aired on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on "Face the Nation." NANCY CORDES: For months now, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been mired in scandal on multiple fronts from an investigation into nursing home COVID deaths to an attorney general report that found he sexually harassed 11 women. Last week, Cuomo announced he's stepping down later this month. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over. She'll be the first female governor in New York's history and she joins us this morning from Buffalo. Good morning, Lieutenant Governor. Thank you for joining us. And I want to ask you about your takeover. Governor Cuomo leaving office in a week and a half. Can you tell us how that transition is going? Are you getting the cooperation you need from him as you prepare to take over?
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Axios

Cuomo pats himself on back in first post-resignation interview

In his first phone interview since announcing plans to resign from his post, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told New York Magazine how he's doing. What he's saying: "Philosophical, philosophical," Cuomo said. "You know, I consider myself a student of history and I see everything through that lens." Cuomo "wanted to talk...
Politicslocalsyr.com

Newsmakers: Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns

NEWSMAKERS (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to succeed Cuomo in two weeks. Andrew Donovan joins Dan to review portions of Cuomo’s resignation speech and Hochul’s first remarks the next day as the transition of power begins.
Politicsuticaphoenix.net

DeFrancisco recounts his battles with Cuomo in state government

Former New York State Senator and Deputy Majority Leader John DeFrancisco had been an open critic of Governor Andrew Cuomo when they served together, and wrote about some of it in his book. DeFrancisco says Cuomo’s management style gave him pause as he watched him in office for over eight...
CBS New York

2 NYC State Senators Reportedly On Kathy Hochul’s Wish List For Lieutenant Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two state senators from New York City are reportedly the top contenders for lieutenant governor in Kathy Hochul‘s administration. Sources told CBS2 that Jamaal Bailey, who represents the Bronx, and Brian Benjamin in Manhattan are among several candidates being considered by Hochul and her team. READ MORE: Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight Like Hell’ For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York On Face The Nation on Sunday, the current lieutenant governor explained why she narrowed her search to New York City. “I am an upstater, even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City,...
CBS News

New York lawmakers to publish report on Cuomo's conduct

Three days after announcing it planned to suspend an impeachment inquiry into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation, the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee said Monday it will still make public a report delving into a slew of allegations against Cuomo. A law firm hired by the committee in...
93.1 WZAK

David Paterson, NY’s First Black Governor, Says He ‘Was Always Pretty Leery’ Of Andrew Cuomo

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. As the dust settles from the political downfall of Andrew Cuomo — who announced his resignation last week amid fallout from sexual misconduct allegations from nearly a dozen women — a growing number of reports are lending further credence to questions about the disgraced New York governor’s character.

