After more than a year of connecting virtually, home-based franchisees will reunite for week of learning and networking. August 04, 2021 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Franchise owners with Dream Vacations will return to the high seas for their annual award-winning National Conference aboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex the week of November 13 - 20, 2021. This year’s theme, TOGETHER, is a reflection and celebration of the travel industry’s collective perseverance to overcome the obstacles faced because of the pandemic, as well as the symbolism of being TOGETHER in-person as a large group for the first time. It also signifies that through virtual engagement events, franchisees with Dream Vacations were able to stay connected TOGETHER over the last 18 months.