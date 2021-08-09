Christine Hopkinson Will Be Interim RHS Assistant Principal
Ridgefield Public Schools announced today that Christine Hopkinson will become an Interim Assistant Principal at Ridgefield High School, filling the vacancy left when Jennifer Phostole became Principal of East Ridge Middle School. A graduate of Boston College with a Master’s from the University of California, Los Angeles, Ms. Hopkinson has been teaching English at RHS since 2012 and has been the Student Life Coordinator since 2018.news.hamlethub.com
