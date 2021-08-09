Cancel
#1574: FAQ about Apple’s “Expanded Protections for Children,” control third-party displays with Lunar, signing group cards during a pandemic

By Adam Engst
Tidbits
 6 days ago

Apple ignited a firestorm of controversy last week when it announced new features designed to protect children by scanning iCloud Photos uploads for known child sexual abuse material and identifying images of a sensitive nature in Messages. Glenn Fleishman and Rich Mogull have compiled an extensive FAQ on how the technology works and how Apple is responding to privacy concerns. If you’ve had trouble controlling brightness on a third-party display from an M1-based Mac, we can explain why. New contributor TJ Luoma reviews Lunar, a utility that implements a technology missing in M1-based Macs to control third-party displays. Finally, Adam Engst wanted his running group to sign a card for a departing friend but struggled to figure out how to pull it off during the pandemic. He shares his solution so others can learn from his research. Notable Mac app releases this week include Quicken 6.3, Alfred 4.5, Ulysses 23.1, and Art Text 4.1.

