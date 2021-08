Here's the scoop on multilevel marketing businesses -- and how to know if they're right for you. When you're a parent in a suburban town, you're apt to come across your share of people who sell some sort of product as a side gig (or maybe even a main gig). In fact, I probably know close to two dozen people who have, at some point, worked in multilevel marketing (MLM) sales. Those friends and acquaintances have sold everything from household items to skincare products to diet shakes. And ultimately, their experiences have all followed a very similar pattern.