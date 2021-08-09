Cancel
Douglas County, KS

76 more cases of COVID reported in Douglas County, bringing cumulative case count to over 10,000

LJWORLD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Douglas County since Friday, according to information Monday from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, LDCPH has encouraged residents to follow updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommends everyone 2 and older, even those fully vaccinated, wear masks in indoor public spaces.

www2.ljworld.com

