Choose From Treehouses Or Hobbit Houses At This Getaway Resort In Maine

We love when things are easy. When the line at the coffee shop is short and our favorite ice cream flavor is back in stock at the local shop. We also love easy decisions. Like the choice to take a weekend getaway in Maine when we have a few extra days without any obligations. One of the easiest decisions you can make is checking into this unique eco-resort in Maine with the type of accommodations that you simply won’t find anywhere else! (The difficult decision will be deciding which delightful accommodation you want to stay in…)

Purposely Lost in Springvale offers the chance to connect with nature without having to book a rustic experience that requires its own vacation to recuperate!

The eco-friendly resort was created by three families with a passion for sustainability.

There are several different options from which to choose, including The Canopy Tree House, The Fern Hollow Hobbit House, The Sky-Frame Tree House, and The Cliff House.

Each has been designed and created with three green building techniques. They all have a small carbon footprint, they produce their own electricity, and they're energy efficient.

All of this means you can book a stay knowing that your impact will be less than if you'd chosen a larger resort.

Along with the environmentally friendly elements, these accomodations are simply beautiful. Each one is luxurious.

But you'll also have the same feel as if you were staying at a camp in the woods. Surrounded by forests this is like camping -- if camping included way more comfort than just being at home!

You can choose from three treehouse-like structures, but it's the hobbit house we really love! This winsome dwelling features a Scandinavian-like interior with a nice bright living space, two bedrooms, and a full bath.

And, of course, you'll have the same contemporary and luxury feel as you'll find in the treehouses.

This experience is unique and you won't find anything else like it in Maine.

Enjoy the accommodation, but also remember just how much there is to do outside!

Purposely Lost offers four different types of accommodation which can all be booked through their website . That’s also where you can learn more about their story . You can also follow them on Facebook . While the cost, which ranges from $425 to $395 depending on which option you choose, is not cheap it’s perfect for a special occasion.

