Maine State

Choose From Treehouses Or Hobbit Houses At This Getaway Resort In Maine

We love when things are easy. When the line at the coffee shop is short and our favorite ice cream flavor is back in stock at the local shop. We also love easy decisions. Like the choice to take a weekend getaway in Maine when we have a few extra days without any obligations. One of the easiest decisions you can make is checking into this unique eco-resort in Maine with the type of accommodations that you simply won’t find anywhere else! (The difficult decision will be deciding which delightful accommodation you want to stay in…)

Purposely Lost in Springvale offers the chance to connect with nature without having to book a rustic experience that requires its own vacation to recuperate!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7GKQ_0bMib4XU00
Purposely Lost / Facebook

The eco-friendly resort was created by three families with a passion for sustainability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMtY0_0bMib4XU00
Purposely Lost / Facebook

There are several different options from which to choose, including The Canopy Tree House, The Fern Hollow Hobbit House, The Sky-Frame Tree House, and The Cliff House.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fi6O0_0bMib4XU00
purposelylost.com

Each has been designed and created with three green building techniques. They all have a small carbon footprint, they produce their own electricity, and they're energy efficient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcWP2_0bMib4XU00
Purposely Lost / Facebook

All of this means you can book a stay knowing that your impact will be less than if you'd chosen a larger resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtLbu_0bMib4XU00
Purposely Lost / Facebook

Along with the environmentally friendly elements, these accomodations are simply beautiful. Each one is luxurious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHNqV_0bMib4XU00
purposelylost.com

But you'll also have the same feel as if you were staying at a camp in the woods. Surrounded by forests this is like camping -- if camping included way more comfort than just being at home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VloF1_0bMib4XU00
purposelylost.com

You can choose from three treehouse-like structures, but it's the hobbit house we really love! This winsome dwelling features a Scandinavian-like interior with a nice bright living space, two bedrooms, and a full bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2smHqx_0bMib4XU00
purposelylost.com

And, of course, you'll have the same contemporary and luxury feel as you'll find in the treehouses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXllM_0bMib4XU00
purposelylost.com

This experience is unique and you won't find anything else like it in Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oL3z0_0bMib4XU00
purposelylost.com
Enjoy the accommodation, but also remember just how much there is to do outside!

Purposely Lost offers four different types of accommodation which can all be booked through their website . That’s also where you can learn more about their story . You can also follow them on Facebook . While the cost, which ranges from $425 to $395 depending on which option you choose, is not cheap it’s perfect for a special occasion.

Maine is a great state to visit, even if you’ve been here all your life. As long as you’re open to new experiences you can have an entire vacation here and it will feel like somewhere new. Another great option is waking up on the water with a stay on this rural houseboat in Maine .

The post Choose From Treehouses Or Hobbit Houses At This Getaway Resort In Maine appeared first on Only In Your State .

