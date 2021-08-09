Live Nation Now Allows Artists to Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Proof of Vaccination at Shows
Global entertainment company Live Nation announced last Friday (Aug. 6) that they will now allow artists the choice to implement COVID-19 safety mandates for fans attending their concerts. According to Rolling Stone, those requirements -- which include attendees showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at the point of entry -- come in the wake of a Lollapalooza festival which implemented similar rules.kdhlradio.com
