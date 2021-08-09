Cancel
Live Nation Now Allows Artists to Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Proof of Vaccination at Shows

By Carena Liptak
Global entertainment company Live Nation announced last Friday (Aug. 6) that they will now allow artists the choice to implement COVID-19 safety mandates for fans attending their concerts. According to Rolling Stone, those requirements -- which include attendees showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at the point of entry -- come in the wake of a Lollapalooza festival which implemented similar rules.

