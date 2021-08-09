Live Nation Now Allows Artists to Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Proof of Vaccination at Shows

Los Angeles, CA (News Release) – AEG Presents, a global leader in concerts and live events, announced that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals. The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in Covid-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States. AEG Presents is either an owner or partner in such iconic venues and festivals as New York’s Webster Hall and Brooklyn Steel, The Roxy and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival, Day N Vegas, The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and Coachella Music & Arts Festival, among others.