Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Game 113: Twins vs. White Sox

By Jonathan Gamble
Twinkie Town
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiding high off of a winning road trip and a series win against he AL West 1st Place Astros, the Pale Hose are riding into town to bring the Twins back down to earth in front of a national audience. The Twins will have the honor of facing the second-best...

www.twinkietown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Ryan White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cesar Hernandez#First Pitch#Cdt Tv#Bally Sports North#Espn Radio#Wcco 830 Audacy#Sss#Al West 1st#Place Astros#Twins#Il#The Bleached Stockings#Tooth#The American League#Lineups White Sox#Andrelton Simmons Ss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPioneer Press

Twins, Beau Burrows shellacked in loss to White Sox

It’s no secret that the White Sox hit lefties well. They clobbered J.A. Happ earlier in the year twice, and have made a habit against other teams’ lefties, too. So it’s understandable that the Twins opted against starting soft-tossing lefty Charlie Barnes, a rookie, against the White Sox. But perhaps that would have worked out better for the Twins than the plan they actually selected.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 5, Rays 4: Never in doubt

For the first five innings of Sunday afternoon’s Twins-Rays game, it looked like it might be another pretty dominant win for the Twins. Charlie Barnes had only allowed one run (a solo homer in the top of the 5th) and Josh Donaldson had driven in three runs all by himself with a single in the first and a double in the 4th. After 5 innings, the score stood at 4-1 Twins. It would not stay that way for long. Wander Franco (fun fact: he is the first Major Leaguer ever that is younger than me) launched a 2 run homer off Twins reliever Edgar Garcia to cut it to 4-3. One inning later, 2020 playoffs legend Randy Arozarena beat out an infield single to tie the game at 4 apiece, and it was at this point that many Twins fans were probably expecting Tampa Bay to take the lead. Because, you know, that’s how this season has gone. They would leave the bases full, however, and the game remained tied. The score was 4-4 all the way up until the bottom of the 9th, when Max Kepler tripled to set up Jorge Polanco for a walkoff sacrifice fly. This meant that the Twins won their third consecutive series for the first time all season, and those three series have been against the AL West, AL Central, and AL East division leaders respectively. Can someone please make this make sense?
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins 8/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox will meet the Minnesota Twins at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The White Sox are 4-2 in their last six games this season. Chicago swept the Cubs in its previous series, ending the final match to a score of 9-3. The team improved its record to 66-46 in the league after the 3-game winning streak. The White Sox are currently leading the AL Central standings.
MLBvoiceofalexandria.com

Giolito scheduled to start for White Sox, Burrows for the Twins

Chicago White Sox (66-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-64, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-8, 3.98 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Twins: Beau Burrows (0-0, 11.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +148, White Sox -172; over/under...
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 1, White Sox 0: Polanco, rookie pitching strike again

The Minnesota Twins just won a series over the Chicago White Sox. One-hundred percent of their runs were plated by the long ball and Jorge Polanco led the way. Well, not exactly, but the Twins escaped with a 1-0 victory and a series win over the Mighty Whities. The story of the game is simple: Jorge Polanco continues to rake, and the Twins received their second fantastic start in 24 hours from a rookie starting pitcher. Oh, and the White Sox had their minds on serene Iowa cornfields, no doubt. That probably helped.
MLBTwinkie Town

An amazing game in Iowa, what could this mean for the Twins?

I have been to a lot of baseball games, but the Field of Dreams game in Iowa may have been the best I have seen yet. A dynamite walk-off finish sent the White Sox back to Chi-town with a W after giving up four runs in the ninth to the Yanks. Eight home runs flew into the corn. Eight. It was everything baseball could have dreamed of.
MLBTwinkie Town

Twins 12, Rays 0: Victory lap

As a gesture of goodwill, the Tampa Bay Rays handed the Twins 12 unanswered runs this evening, and if you ask me, I think that’s pretty swag. It was pretty solid from the get-go. Max Kepler boinked a leadoff shot to open the first, a half-inning which would produce three more run-inducing PAs by the likes of Luis Arraez, Mitch Garver, and Miguel Sano.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Kopech freaks out at umpire for brutal missed strike (Video)

Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech wasn’t happy with umpire Pat Hoberg, and for good reason. We’ll try to write this article without any corn puns. Kopech was able to get the White Sox out of a tough situation in the top of the sixth inning, but in the top of the seventh found himself in trouble of his own doing, and umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t help matters.
MLBtimestelegram.com

Yankees' Field of Dreams game vs. White Sox: Here's everything you need to know

"If you build it, they will come." Well, Major League Baseball built it in Iowa, and the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will take center stage Aug. 12 in the "Field of Dreams Game" to be played on a new baseball field constructed in Dyersville, near the movie set of the iconic 1989 film starring Kevin Costner.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ober expected to start for the Twins against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (67-47, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (49-65, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +144, White Sox -168; over/under...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Center Fielder Luis Robert to Return Monday Vs. Twins

Sox to get Luis Robert back Monday vs. Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Luis Robert is coming back. The Chicago White Sox will welcome their starting center fielder back from a three-month injury-induced absence Monday, when they start a three-game series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate outfielder Adam Eaton for assignment

The Angels have designated Adam Eaton for assignment, per a team announcement. His roster spot will go to righty James Hoyt, who has been recalled. This will be Eaton’s second time being designated for assignment this season, after being let go by the White Sox in July. The club and the outfielder had reunited in the offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $8M contract. Unfortunately, the lefty wasn’t able to produce enough to hold onto a roster spot with the Pale Hose, hitting .201/.298/.344 over 219 plate appearances, a wRC+ of 82.

Comments / 0

Community Policy